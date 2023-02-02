SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who San Antonio Police say was abducted Thursday morning.

Police say Aviani Brown, 1, was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word “Unity” and orange sweatpants. She has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 23 lbs.

The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Amber Alert suspect Jaeshaun Brown (Photo: DPS)

Authorities did not indicate if there’s any relation between Aviani and Jaeshaun.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582.

Call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 with any information.

