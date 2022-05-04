AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking the public’s help finding two children who have been spotted in Amarillo. Amarillo Police are saying the two children are kidnapped and endangered.

According to a news release from the department, police are searching for 2-month-old Arabella Heins and 2-year-old Greyson Heins. Officials said that the children were taken by their biological mother, identified as 26-year-old Kayla Heins, a white female, and an individual identified by different names, including Rashad Karim Abdul, Karim Rashad Abdul and Abdul Rashad Karim, a 33-year-old man.











Officials said there is an active protective order against Rashad for Kayla, with Rashad having a prior history of child abuse against one of the children. The two children have been reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Missouri State Police. Kayla Heins has a warrant for two counts of kidnaping out of Missouri.

Both Kayla Heins and the person who has been identified as Rashad Karim Abdul were last seen at the Walmart location at I-40 and Grand in Amarillo on April 26. Officials believe they could still be in town. Officers ask that if someone has seen the children, or know their whereabouts, they should call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.