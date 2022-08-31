AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that the city’s department of public health is reporting the first probable case of Monkeypox in the Amarillo area.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials said that initial testing was completed at a commercial laboratory, testing positive for orthopoxvirus.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions or shared items that could be contaminated with fluids by someone with Monkeybox, including bedding, linens or towels. Officials said in the release that Monkeypox can also be spread through respiratory droplets to people in close proximity after prolonged exposure.

Officials stressed that it is likely that the case will remain probable because not all samples are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials said in the release that public health has conducted a follow-up on this case, but stress that the general public is not considered at risk.

According to the release, symptoms of Monkeypox may include:

Rash;

Fever;

Swollen lymph nodes;

Exhaustion;

Headache;

Body/muscle aches.

Officials said prevention tips for Monkeypox include:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like Monkeypox;

Avoid objects and materials that a person with Monkeypox has used;

Wash your hands often;

Vaccines are available for people who are eligible.

Officials with Amarillo Public Health said that suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Potter or Randall counties should be reported at 806-378-6321. For more information, individuals are asked to visit the Amarillo Alerts website.