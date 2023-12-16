Belton, TX (FOX 44) — A&M Central Texas held its commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.

Over 10,000 A&M Central Texas graduates have walked across the stage since its first commencement in 2009.

Now its time for 223 warriors to start a new chapter.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t think it’s hit me yet, but I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed and just happy that I finally made it to the finish line,” said A&M Central Texas graduate Dominique Roberts.

Roberts drove three hours from Houston to graduate in Bell County.

Roberts did online classes for two years to earn her bachelors in business administration.

“It was not easy because I worked a full time job, but I just pushed through. I have a great support system. My family’s always encouraging me,” said Roberts.

Robert’s family showed up to support and says this accomplishment is not only for a degree.

It’s also for her father.

“I feel like this was a setup that her dad sent a message from heaven to put a special spotlight on her. We lost him and she had to fight through it to finish school. We are so proud of her. She did it,” said Andrea Osurto, Robert’s cousin.

A&M Central Texas Interim President Dr. Richard Rhodes says this is his favorite time of the year seeing students like Dominique achieve great things.

“As I shake their hand as I give them their diploma. You see joy, you see hope, and you see the worth of persistence and perseverance,” said Rhodes.

A business professional with ten years of experience, Robert’s plan after graduation is to reach new levels in her career.

“I’m hoping to become either a finance director or project management and engineering,” said Roberts.

A&M Central Texas is currently registering for the spring semester.

For anyone wanting to start or resume their academic journey, click here.