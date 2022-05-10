BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Waco Regional Water Quality Lab reported that of the WCID 1 samples submitted, all were coliform negative.

The loss of pressure and flow for a sustained period can create an opportunity for bacteriological contamination. The schedule for lifting a boil order is unique to each entity based on the timing of sample test results. All samples have to test clear of total coliform before a boil order can be rescinded.

This comes after WCID 1 is back to full treatment and delivery capacity, as of Tuesday morning.

The Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in April by the Brazos River Authority, which seek a voluntary reduction of five percent due to lower-than-normal lake levels and a severe drought projection, are still in effect.

All other restrictions placed in effect to assist with the recent power outage and the prior 48″ main break can be released at this time.

For questions related to the status of the WCID 1 water treatment system, you can contact Bell County WCID 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett at 254-501-9243.