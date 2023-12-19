COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University received two “non-credible bomb threats” on Tuesday morning, which led to a brief evacuation of two campus buildings.

The university’s CodeMaroon Emergency System reported at approximately 10:11 a.m. that threats were received for the Academic and Eller O&M buildings. University Police were on the scene, and asked occupants to evacuate both of these buildings.

An update was issued at approximately 11:18 a.m., with an “All Clear” being announced. University Police searched both of the buildings and determined there was no threat. Students and staff returned to these facilities and resumed normal activities.