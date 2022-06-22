OMAHA, Neb. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday, June 21 in the College World Series, surviving yet another elimination game by a final score of 5-1.

Fresh off the heels of Sunday’s 10-2 victory over their hated rival the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies would have to do something the team has never done in school history in order to stay in the tournament.

Win more than one game in a single College World Series baseball tournament.

In order to do that, Texas A&M called upon sophomore right-handed hurler Nathan Dettmer, who just four days prior got rocked by the Oklahoma Sooners in a 13-8 loss in Game 1 of the double-elimination tournament.

Texas A&M’s Ryan Targac advances to second on a throwing error in the second inning against Notre Dame shortstop Zack Prajzner during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer (35) throws a pitch against Notre Dame in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M infielder Jack Moss makes an out against Notre Dame infielder Carter Putz in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M outfielder Dylan Rock (27) hits a two run double in the third inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) dives to tag out Notre Dame Jack Brannigan (9) in the ninth inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss (9) celebrates getting the last out in the eighth inning against Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) and catcher Troy Claunch (12) hug on the pitchers mound celebrating their win over Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Texas A&M Austin Bost (11) and Joseph Menefee (6) celebrate their win over Notre Dame during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Dettmer was lights out for the Aggies on Tuesday, tossing seven scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and one free pass while striking out six.

Texas A&M was able to take advantage of sloppy play by Notre Dame, taking advantage of a rarely-seen balk and a throwing error to put up three runs in the third frame.

Then in the fifth inning, another Aggie sophomore Trevor Werner hit a solo home run to extend the lead, 4 runs to none.

Werner would end his day going 2-for-4, scoring two runs, one home run, one run batted in, as well as one walk.

Notre Dame’s only damage came in the bottom of the eighth inning when reliever Brad Rudis allowed a leadoff solo home run to the Irish.

After allowing two more baserunners, Rudis was replaced by Joseph Menefee, who got the Aggies out of a jam with a strike out and inducing a double-play.

A scoreless ninth inning earned the Aggies their second win of the tournament, matching their total number of College World Series wins in school history prior to the 2022 season.

It also earned the win for Dettmer and the save for Menefee, and set up a chance for revenge on Wednesday.

The Aggies will face an Oklahoma Sooners team who has yet to lose in the College World Series in 2022 and are responsible for Texas A&M’s only loss so far in Game 1 of the tournament by a score of 13-8.

The Aggies will have to defeat the Sooners on Wednesday to force an “if-necessary” game on Thursday.

If Texas A&M wins Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s “if-necessary” game, they will move on to the finals.

For the Sooners, all they have to do is win Wednesday or Thursday to punch their ticket to the final series in Omaha.