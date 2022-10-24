MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.

According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer on the police force called to report that her family was being followed by Auburg, a woman she once arrested. At the scene, officers placed Auburg in a patrol car so they could question the officer’s family about what had transpired.

The family members said they were walking in the children’s department when Auburg, who they did not immediately recognize, approached and began asking questions about the family, specifically about their sister, an MPD officer.

The family said that Auburg began listing family members by name- it was then they realized the woman was familiar to them because she, at one time, babysat for the them, and still lived in a home near the family. The victims said they also knew that Auburg had recently been arrested by their family member and stated that Auburg made statements such as, “give me your gun and your badge” as she continued to follow them through the store.

Investigators also learned that earlier that day, Auburg walked up to a home owned by other family members with a taser in her hand. Two people outside the home, who were doing yard work when Auburg approached, said she continually activated the taser while making statements about the officer.

Auburg was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $25,000. While it is not clear from the affidavit when, or for what reason, the officer in question arrested Auburg prior to the alleged stalking incident, arrest reports from the last two years show she has been arrested multiple times on charges such as Public Intoxication, Burglary, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat Against a Family Member.