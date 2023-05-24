SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Abilene Zoo has announced the arrival of two rescued bald eagles; 15-month-old Sparky, and 16-month-old Leu just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The birds arrived at the zoo after being rehabilitated at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in

Maitland, Florida. Because of donors and a year-long process to renovate part of the zoo’s Elm

Creek exhibit into the birds’ permanent home the birds have finally arrived at the zoo. The new exhibit serves as the Keith Garner Bald Eagle Habitat, named in memory of Abilene Zoological Society board member Keith Garner.

EagleWatch, an organization whose main objective is to watch nesting activity and current population trends of eagles in Florida, was actively monitoring Sparky’s and Leu’s nests when it was able to identify a need for assistance for the birds and notify the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey. Both eagles were rescued at approximately two months of age, evaluated, and deemed non-releasable by US Fish & Wildlife Service due to their inability to fly.

Sparky and Leu are adolescent eagles, approximately one-year-old; while they are fully grown, they won’t get their white heads until they are five to seven years old.

“We are thrilled that after an extensive process of renovation and federal permitting, we are bringing the first bald eagles to the Abilene Zoo,” said Abilene Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum. “We thought the upcoming Memorial Day weekend was the perfect time to introduce these majestic birds to the community, honoring those who have died in service to our country.”