HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions.

A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28.

Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, hidden amongst pallets of onions, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection. The migrants were nationals of Mexico and Central America.

The temperature inside the refrigerated trailer was 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the trailer was a naturalized Colombian citizen and was placed under arrest.

Migrants were also apprehended over the weekend in Roma, Edinburg, and McAllen. The largest apprehension was by the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station in Starr County; four large groups totaling 226 family members, 177 single adults, and 137 unaccompanied children were encountered by agents.