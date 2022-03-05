AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a war that can feel far from home, for some, but it’s going to have a ripple effect in Texas.

Here are seven things you need to know about Russia’s war on Ukraine and their direct impact to you.

You have neighbors from Ukraine

Most importantly, your neighbors who are from Ukraine and have family and friends in Ukraine, are hurting.

“My heart is with my country, we have nothing to lose,” said Darya Ledesma, who was born and raised in Ukraine and moved to the United States in 2011. “My mom, my sister, her daughter, her husband, his mom are hiding in the basement right outside of Kyiv.”

Ledesma said she, and many of the friends she was with that gathered at the State Capitol this week to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are struggling to eat, sleep and work. She said her company had given her time off to focus on her family’s safety.

“Every time I pick up my phone, my sister doesn’t write to me, I don’t know what it means,” she said. “I’m scared.”

Ledesma says she has not been someone who has protested or spent much time in the public eye until recently. She is now spending most of her day draped in a Ukrainian flag, protesting at the Texas Capitol and sending her family photos and videos of the support Ukrainians are getting from the United States.

“I will not give away my country,” she said near tears.

Texas lawmakers have their eyes on this war

Rep. Doggett during a video conference with Volodymyr Zelensky (Courtesy Office of Congressman Lloyd Doggett)

On Saturday, U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat that represents Austin, said after an hour-long conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, he supports sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Without engaging U.S. pilots in direct conflict with Russians, we can facilitate Ukrainian access to aircraft with which Ukrainian pilots are already trained and which are held in other Eastern European countries,” Doggett said in a statement after the call.

Doggett noted that because Russia controls the skies over Ukraine, they can continue to inflict harm on Ukrainian civilians.

“In addition to the trade sanctions bill that I have authored and which the House can pass next week, I support getting Ukraine access to the fighter jets needed to confront Putin in the skies,” Doggett said.

Texans are getting creative to help support Ukrainians

Texans are chipping in to support Ukraine and they’re getting creative to do it.

Nicolette Solomon-van Wyk is one of those people. She is using Airbnb, the vacation rental platform, to provide a moral and financial boost to people possibly suffering in Ukraine. She and her neighbors are booking rooms and houses from Ukrainian Airbnb hosts so that they could receive money directly.

“I thought what if we ask people to book in Ukraine even though we’re not going?” Solomon-van Wyk said. “First of all, they’ll have income, even if their houses have been bombed or whatever, and secondly to provide space for people who need a place to go and stay to recuperate to the fleeing people.”

If people search for vacation rentals in Ukraine right now on the Airbnb website and app, they can find them listed for prices as low as $10 per night. Solomon-van Wyk shared with her friends on Facebook that she booked three nights at places in Kyiv and asked others to do the same. “Please join me in this act of charity and support,” her post Tuesday night read.

Two UT students are traveling abroad in Russia

The University of Texas at Austin confirmed to KXAN no students or employees are currently in Ukraine, as a Russian invasion of the country is underway Thursday.

The university’s Texas Global program said there are two students in Russia, both of whom are safe. The department said it’s keeping in contact with those students and is monitoring the situation.

Gov. Abbott asking Texas businesses to remove Russian products, many are

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted last week that he is asking members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

Austin business owners are doing just that.

Skeeter Miller, owner of County Line barbecue, said they’ll be pulling all their Russian vodka off the shelf — including Smirnoff and Stoli vodkas.

“We were all just kind of set back by what was going on,” he said. “This is what we can do, something positive.”

Miller said he typically orders about $50,000 to $75,000 worth of Russian vodka per year — but no more.

“I just found out tonight that there’s a vodka from Ukraine called Khor, k-h-o-r, so we’re going to reach out and buy some of that,” he said.

Expect soaring gas prices

The conflict in Ukraine is already translating to soaring oil prices — something that is normally welcomed by the state’s producers, but it could end up hurting consumers.

For Texas, the world’s third largest oil and natural gas producer, high oil prices are usually a good thing for producers as they can get more for their product.

However, since Russia is also one of the world’s top producers for oil and gas, experts have concern about disruption if sanctions are imposed on Russian oil, or if it cuts off its natural gas supply to Europe.

“Anytime you have uncertainty about a producer being able to communicate or convey their product to market, it makes everything more expensive,” said Ehud Ronn, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

This war could impact industries in Austin

Supply chain expert and University of Texas at Austin professor Edward Anderson told KXAN a disruption in platinum and silver trade may affect Austin.

“[They are] used to create the contacts within semiconductors and also from semiconductors to circuit boards,” said Anderson, Wright Centennial Professor for Management of Innovative Technology at UT’s McCombs School of Business.

Still, the Semiconductor Industry Association said it has “a diverse set of suppliers of key materials and gases, so we do not believe there are immediate supply disruption risks related to Russia and Ukraine.”

Anderson said a much bigger concern is China, which processes minerals like lithium for electric cars here.

“With respect to Tesla, if China gets involved and cuts off shipments to us, of either lithium or the rare earths, eventually that’s going to shut down all the electric vehicle plants in the U.S.,” Anderson said.