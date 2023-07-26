EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight people, ranging in age from 18 to 37, were arrested over the weekend for trespassing at the Star of the Mountain, El Paso Police reported.

After recent vandalism at the Star on the Mountain, El Paso Police have been monitoring the area.

On Friday, July 21, El Paso Police arrested eight individuals – seven of whom had Fort Bliss addresses – for criminal trespassing at the Star on the Mountain. It was not clear from the news release if they were in a group or not.

Individuals who were arrested and charged were: Kaylee McDonald, 18, of Katy, Texas, $100 bond; Gersom Navarrete Aguirre, 18, of Fort Bliss, $1,000 bond; Alejandro Vinas, 19, of Fort Bliss, $1,000 bond; Li Zhou, 35, of Fort Bliss, $1,000; Andres Zambrano, 37, of Fort Bliss, $100 bond; Parker Sims, 20, of Fort Bliss, $300 bond; Anh Nguyen, 18, of Fort Bliss, $300 bond; and Yue Yu, of Fort Bliss, $300 bond.

All were booked into El Paso County Detention Facility without incident, according to the news release.