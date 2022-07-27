DALLAS (KDAF) — Another draw, another loss for lottery players across the country as the Mega Millions jackpot rolls yet again, this time, surpassing $1 billion. This roll didn’t take place without a couple of lower-level winds though.

The winning numbers from the July 26 drawing were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball was 15. No one matched all of those numbers, and no one in Texas matched all five of the winning numbers; however, a good amount of players matched four of the winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball.

In total, there were 16 players in the Lone Star State who matched and achieved this feat to win at least $10,000, while seven of those winners Megaplied their tickets to take their prize up to $30,000.

In total, there were over 580,000 winners from this drawing who won at least $2 and as much as $30,000. Across the country, there were nine winners who matched five of the winning numbers to win $1 million each, as one of those Megaplied their ticket to win $3 million.

Mega Millions says, “Mega Millions® drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.”