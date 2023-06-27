DALLAS(KDAF)—Wow! Getting some cash in your pocket to kick off the summer is the best way to do it! Especially when it’s more than half of $1 million.

The Texas Lottery reports a $675,000 winning Texas Two Step from Monday drawing. “A $675,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Austin! #TexasLottery“, the Texas lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the June 26 drawing (5, 8, 16, 31, and 11). It was sold at Winners Corner TX LLC on 7817 Rockwood Lane Suite 101B in Austin; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.