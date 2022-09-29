MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) — Five people are dead after a shooting in McGregor this morning at the 800-block of South Monroe Street. Officials confirm a suspect is in police custody and there is no threat to the public.

Donald Millen lives in the area and says when he first heard it, he thought it was fireworks.

“I just heard a rapid firing of guns and bursts two to four times around 8:00 this morning,” Millen said.

He and other neighbors said it’s shocking to have this happen in McGregor.

“McGregor is very quiet,” Millen said. “A retirement area for senior citizens, people don’t mess with each other.”

Department of Public Safety sergeant, Ryan Howard, says it was an officer involved shooting along with another incident.

“This is saddening information that we have to put out and stand up here and give to you today,” Sgt. Howard said. “Thoughts and prayers and hope for a successful healing for the McGregor community.”

Officials could not confirm the relationship among the victims and suspect, but multiple witnesses say it was a family including children.

Sgt. Howard says it’s time for the community to heal from the damage that’s been done.

“It’s one of those situations where those really thoughts and prayers for the community and actually the county within itself is just it’s just one of those things that we wish would never happen.”

McGregor ISD held school Thursday but canceled all extracurricular activities for the evening, and a decision about tomorrow night’s events will be made later.

Troy ISD also canceled all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games Thursday.

While authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, there is a prayer vigil Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem Christian church in McGregor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The family has a GoFundMe page setup.