AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved more than $345 million for projects across the state.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the money will go towards new sidewalks, bikeways and other types of infrastructure to help improve safety and enhance quality of life in Texas communities. There are 83 projects in development involving schools, jobs, public transit and local destinations.

TxDOT says this historic investment in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure is more than six times as much funding compared to the last Transportation Alternatives call for projects when it was $55 million in 2021.

Some of the projects approved include sidewalks connecting to schools and transit options, shared-use paths benefiting both pedestrians and cyclists, new pedestrian bridges and 15 planning studies. All projects were selected after a competitive call for projects from cities and counties across the state.

To see a full list of projects, you can go to txdot.gov.