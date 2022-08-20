SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests.

Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce Clifton, of El Paso, was arrested on August 15 in Mesilla Park, N.M.A and a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid on Clifton’s arrest.

Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50 years old, is a high-risk sex offender and has been wanted since February of 2022 after the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for forgery. In July of 2022, the Waco Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 1992, Hunter was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of a habitation. In 1997, Hunter was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents involving a 7-year-old girl.

Thomas Correa Naranjo, 41 years old, is a member of the Texas Syndicate Gang. Naranjo had been wanted since May 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In July 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for the assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. In 1998, Naranjo was convicted of attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery. In 2008, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Bruce Orville Clifton, 56 years old, is a multi-agency fugitive. Clifton had been wanted since January 2022, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In February 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 1988, Clifton was convicted of sexual battery/physical force in Florida after an incident involving a 34-year-old woman. In 2001, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 15-year-old girl in Dallas County. In 2003, Clifton was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl in Harris County. In 2013, Clifton was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

CC Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 17 gang members and 24 sex offenders. In addition, $72,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

CC Texas Department of Public Safety