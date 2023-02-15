KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is helping business owners prepare for the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse.

The City of Killeen and Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host two business town halls at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1. The town halls will take place at 2 p.m. and provide information for businesses to make the most of the time when a solar eclipse hits the area on April 8, 2024. Businessowners are asked to attend only one of the two events.

Killeen has a prime location in the path of the 2024 eclipse, meaning local businesses have a unique opportunity to attract visitors and increase revenue. The business town halls will cover topics such as marketing strategies, staffing plans, predicted impact, planned events and safety measures.

The City says that with the right preparation, the 2024 solar eclipse can bring a significant boost to the local economy – and these town halls are the perfect place to start. For more information, you can visit www.KilleenEclipse.us and www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse.