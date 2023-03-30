FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Isabelle Jundi is the Fort Hood Post representative for 2023. She competed with four others on post to receive this high honor.

The teenager was selected for her character and leadership skills.

The competition included a packet, four essays and a three-minute memorized speech.

Isabelle just returned from state last week and was one of the finalists.

Mariam Washington spoke highly of Isabelle, “she’s the one that will pick up and go and help. She’s one that she can depend on.”

Isabelle comes from a long line of military – with her grandfather, father and uncle serving.

She also delivered a speech today just before the proclamation ceremony on child abuse awareness prevention.

Today’s proclamation was signed by lieutenant general Sean Bernabe to kick start awareness for April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

When asked about child abuse awareness on base, Mariam Washington places high priority on the issue at her youth center, “We teach the resiliency with our teens. And we encouraged them to speak up and speak out so that they know something is going on. We have military family members. We have consultants. For them to be able to talk to.”