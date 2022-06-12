SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing.

All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch website or on Facebook linked to their names.

Latanya E. Green Missing from: 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas Missing since: May 14, 2022 Age: 40 years old Description: Female, Long black curly hair, brown eyes, medium complexion. Clothing is unknown Other Information: Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication



If you have any information please call the Cleveland Police Department at (281) 592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Trevor L. Sullivan Missing from: 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the Southbelt and I-45 in Houston, TX . Missing Since: May 5, 2022 Age: 20 years old Description: Male, short brown hair, green eyes, tan complexion. Clothing is unknown, may have a blue wheeled duffel bag in possession Other Information: Trevor is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury.



If you have any information please call the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office at (713) 477-4070 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Felicia M. Johnson Missing from: 10300 block of West Little York Rd. in Houston, Texas Missing since: April 15, 2022 Age: 24 years old Description: Female, long black hair (curly or straight) brown eyes, dark complexion, clothing is unknown. Tattoos: A large butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder Other information: N/A



If you have any information please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera Missing from: Last seem leaving washateria near the 7200 block of Hillcroft in Houston, Texas Missing since: March 11, 2022 Age: 43 years old Description: Female, long black hair, brown eyes, light-brown complexion. Clothing: Dark blue jeans, dark-colored short-sleeve shirt, tennis shoes, and had a large black purse Other information: Elsa was last known to be driving a black, 2016 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate MBY-2317.



If you have any information please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Kasie Ann Price Missing from: Last seen leaving her residence near the 600 block of 5 th Street in San Leon, Texas . Missing since: March 3, 2022 Age: 38 years old Description: Medium-length light brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, strawberry birthmark on lower back, missing/broken front tooth Tattoos: Cross on her ankle, rockstar key on the left forearm, sun on her lower back Clothing: Black tank top and brown shorts and was not wearing shoes Other information: N/A



If you have any information please call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2322 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Timothy J. Perez If seen, do NOT approach and please contact law enforcement or Texas EquuSearch. Missing from: Austin, Texas Last seen: Round Rock, Texas Missing since: March 5, 2022 Age: 31 years old Description: Male, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, long beard, clothing unknown Other information: N/A



If you have any information please call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore Missing from: Grandview, Texas Missing since: February 3, 2022 Age: 39 years old Description: Female, short dark brown hair, medium complexion, disfigured thumb Clothing: Blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, gray/white shoes, and a plaid red purse. Other information: Cynthia’s vehicle was found on or about February 15, 2021, in Waco, Texas.



If you have any information please call the Crowley Police Department at (817) 297-2276 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.