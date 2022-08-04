HARLINGEN, Texas – (ValleyCentral) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) released updated forecasts for the remainder of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Both are predicting an above-normal season, with higher numbers of tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. These forecasts do not determine where storms will form or if they will make landfall.

Although this hurricane season may seem quiet with only 3 named storms to date, it is currently right on average with previous records. The peak of hurricane season does not fall until September 10, with tropical activity typically increasing during August.

During the month of August, tropical cyclone formation is possible across all of the Atlantic Basin, with the highest chance for formation found east of the Caribbean Islands.

One of the reasons for increased tropical activity in August is the La NiÑa affect. Areas with wind shear are not favorable for hurricanes, so less wind shear across the Atlantic aids in storm development.