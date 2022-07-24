SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) 2021 marked the second deadliest year on Texas Roads.

4,480 people lost their lives on Texas roads in 2021 making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT began tracking fatalities in 1940. 1981 was the previous deadliest year with 4,701 fatalities.

TxDOT went on to say, “The increase in fatalities in Texas last year reflects a deadly trend nationwide.” 2020-2021 showed an 18.4% increase in motor vehicle crashes and a 15% increase in traffic fatalities.

Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said, “…in 2021, a total of 1,522 people were killed because of speed, and a total of 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt. These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives.”

In order to combat this TxDOT is working with researchers to study new roadway designs that have proven to save lives by using crash data to pinpoint areas where drivers are more prone to crash and will be focused on improvements in those areas and sharing that data with the public.

Certain driver performance errors, including committing a right-of-way error (with or without the yield sign), sudden or improper braking or stopping, failure to stop at a stop sign, and being unfamiliar with a vehicle or roadway, increased the risk of crashing by hundreds of times according to Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Ryan said, “We must do better – for ourselves, our loved ones, and our larger community of fellow Texans. Not a single death on our roadways is acceptable. Let’s end this streak.”