PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight fire at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel on Tuesday night destroyed two buildings at the complex.

According to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments arrived to help put out the blaze and finally did so at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire destroyed two condominium buildings with eight units in each, Oyster Cove Condominiums manager Sandy Taylor told reporter Adam Cardona. In all 16 units were damaged by the overnight blaze.

Hockema said shelters have been set up at the South Padre Island Event Center for families who were displaced or anyone who is unable to get home due to Island Avenue being blocked.

“At this point, we’ve lost two apartment structures on Harbor Island. However, we had no reported injuries and no reported fatalities,” said Hockema. “We’re very grateful to the assistance of the city of Brownsville City, the city of South Padre Island, the city of Laguna Vista, and the city of Los Fresnos, who assisted our firefighters tonight in this successful firefighting operation.”

Smoke rises Wednesday after from the rubble of structures that were destroyed in the overnight fire in Port Isabel. (Diana Eva. Maldonado/ValleyCentral)

Fire officials have not given the cause of the blaze.