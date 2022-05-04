SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today a $1,500 reward was posted for the tip that leads to the indictment of a set of burglars in Schleicher County. This is a Schleicher County case and TSCRA is assisting.

The crime occurred on the North-Eastern side of the county on April 10, 2022, at approximately 7 P.M. The man was described to be middle-aged at approximately 5’10” and 230 lbs wearing a baseball cap, and dark-colored t-shirt, jeans and suspenders hanging from his waist and boots.

The female was described as being 5’4” 150 lbs with long blonde or gray hair pulled into a ponytail, glasses, a dark-colored tank top, jeans, and shoes and was seen walking with a limp.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the Schleicher County Sheriff’s Office at 325-853-2737, Operation Cow Thief at 817-916-1775 or Special Ranger H.D. Brittain at 325-853-2062