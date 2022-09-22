DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There’s no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.

Recently a list of the top 100 taco spots in the country was released by Yelp and Texas takes up over 10% of the list and it’s all thanks to you and the food you make for your community. Whatever kind of taco you’re searching for to satisfy your tastebuds, Texas has you taken care of.

Yelp says, “This is an all-time list of the top 100 taco spots in the U.S., according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘taco,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘taco.'”

Without further ado, here’s a look at where you can not only get the best tacos in Texas but in the country as well: