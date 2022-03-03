KILLEEN, Texas – The Veterans Land Board (VLB) marked a solemn milestone on Thursday, as it held a burial service with full military honors for U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class (PFC) Billy Noel Myrick.

PFC Myrick, of Waco, became the 100th veteran to be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery through the VLB’s Unaccompanied Veterans Burial Program.

“At one point in his life PFC Myrick, and every single Veteran laid to rest here agreed to replace their own safety and personal ambitions with the needs of their country and fellow citizens,” said VLB Chairman George P. Bush. “I am honored at each of these services to see the support of communities who have continuously rallied in support of these Veterans who do not have family present. We will continue to honor these heroes by appreciating and revering their military service and ensuring that no Veteran is ever laid to rest alone.”

A VLB representative received an American flag on behalf of PFC Myrick at Thursday’s service. The Killeen community showed up in droves and took part in viewing the solemn ceremony. 170 veterans without next of kin have received an unaccompanied burial service at the VLB’s four state veterans cemeteries.

The Unaccompanied Veterans Burial Program was established in 2015 by Bush to ensure any eligible Texas veteran without family would not be laid to rest alone.

Source: Texas General Land Office