TEXAS (KIAH) – Mid-July marks the middle of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. Nationwide, more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related summertime crashes from 2010 to 2019, according to AAA. According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

In Texas, about 10,000 Texas teens are killed or injured in auto accidents every year.

Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia offered this advice:

Limiting the number of people allowed in the car with your teen driver is a good way to reduce distractions

Emphasizes the need for wearing seat belts

Having parents model distraction-free driving

“Even though you’re going to tell them ‘you shouldn’t be using your phone while driving,’

You should do a good job of exhibiting that behavior to them,” said Dr. Lucia.