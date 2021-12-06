10 undocumented migrants detained by Sonora PD

10 people who the Sonora Police Department says were arrested for entering the US illegally

SONORA, Texas — The Sonora Police Department detained 10 people on Friday who they say entered the United States illegally, according to a statement issued today, Monday, December 6, 2021.

Sonora police say the incident began when Officer Cody Miles and a State Trooper stopped a vehicle on US Highway 277 in Sonora.

During the stop, the officers “recognized that the vehicle had several illegal immigrants,” said Sonora Police Chief Arturo Fuentes in the statement.

According to Sonora PD, a total of 10 people who entered the country illegally from places like Mexico, Haiti, and other countries in South America were in the vehicle.

All 10 people were detained without incident and turned over to US Customs and Border Protection for processing.