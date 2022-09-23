CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic delays continue in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as an investigation into a fatal shooting that involved multiple law enforcement continues.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a shooting.

Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a 911 caller at approximately 6:50 a.m. that his co-driver shot him. It was then verified that the caller was in transit and traveling south on US 287 just east of Quanah.

Hardeman County Deputies made contact with the 18-wheeler which then evaded law enforcement south on US 287. The driver continued to evade law enforcement for approximately 10 miles.

Sgt. Buesing said the 18-wheeler driver then stopped and exited the passenger side door with a handgun and fired several times at law enforcement. Multiple agencies engaged the shooter, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, the passenger who was shot was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries. U.S. 287 remains closed until further notice.

Sgt. Buesing said Texas Rangers are at the scene investigating. Agencies involved include the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Game Wardens, and the Chillicothe Police Department.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that U.S. 287 between Vernon and Childress was closed due to an ongoing law enforcement issue, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing and traffic remains backed up for several miles along U.S. 287 in Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties.

TxDOT officials said a detour is currently in place:

Southbound traffic in Hardeman County — South to SH 6 to Crowell then east on U.S. 70 to Vernon

— South to SH 6 to Crowell then east on U.S. 70 to Vernon Northbound traffic in Wilbarger County — West on U.S. 70 to Crowell then north on SH 6 to Quanah

Further details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the closure of U.S. 287 in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as they become available.