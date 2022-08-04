WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis respite programming. These funds will help mitigate unnecessary inpatient hospitalization for children living in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone Counties.

The award will allow the sustaining and expanding of current programs, such as the Chase House Facility, which was launched in 2019. The Chase House has been proactively developed and designed to create a safe, comfortable, and nurturing home-like environment – and purposefully not reminiscent of psychiatric hospital settings which can often exacerbate traumas for children and adolescents.

The Chase House also fully integrates Trauma-Informed Care and culturally and linguistically appropriate services and has helped hundreds of youth since its opening.