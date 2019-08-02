Texas Water Development Board to hold workshop in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This month, the Texas Water Development Board is holding public workshops across the state on the new Texas Flood Planning and Financing programs established during the last legislative session.

The TWDB will hold a workshop in San Angelo on Wednesday, August 14th at The Cactus Hotel, 65 East Twohig, 15th Floor.

State Senator Charles Perry is expected to attend.

The flood planning program will result in regional flood plans in 2023 and the first state flood plan in September 2024.

Intended to make drainage and flood projects more affordable for Texas communities, the flood financing program will be funded through a 793 million dollar transfer from the Rainy Day Fund and will become available in 2020.

The workshop is free — and open to the public.