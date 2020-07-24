Texas to benefit from National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, passed by Senate

On July 23, 2020, the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for Fiscal Year 2021. You can read the full act, here.
Texas Senator John Cornyn, offered a summary of how the Act will impact the Lone Star State.
- Raises troops’ pay by 3%.
- Authorizes $285 million for military construction projects in Texas, including: a barracks, flight simulation system, and F-16 Mission Training Center at Joint Base San Antonio, an F-35 Operations and Maintenance Facility, Vehicle Maintenance Shop, and Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fuel Facilities at Fort Hood, and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) funds for the Pantex Plant in Amarillo.
- Authorizes 95 new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, which are built by Texans in Fort Worth.
- Directs the procurement of 5,421 Anti-lock Brake System/Electronic Stability Control (ABS/ESC) kits to prevent vehicle rollovers, which will be installed though a partnership with Red River Army Depot.
- Increases funding for universities like Texas A&M that partner with the DOD in defense-related research and development.
- Invests in Texas students with $15 million for DOD’s STARBASE program in Austin, Houston, San Angelo, and San Antonio.
- Increases funding for Impact Aid by $70 million to support schools educating military children, and especially those with severe disabilities.
- Supports family readiness by ensuring access to high-quality childcare on military bases.
- Advocates for military spouses’ professional development with $4 million for the development of interstate compacts on licensed occupations.
- Improves DOD’s ability to track and respond to incidents of child abuse and sexual assault on military installations.
- Responds to the pandemic by authorizing $44 million for vaccine and biotechnology research supported by DOD, and implementing a pilot program for a civilian-military partnership for enhanced interoperability and medical surge capacity.