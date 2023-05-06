AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Guinness World Record holder for the “largest published book in the world” will make an appearance at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday morning.

The seven-foot-tall book, “I Am Texas,” includes stories, poetry and artwork from more than 1,000 young Texans on what the state means to them. Students featured in the piece come from grades 3-12 and more than 80 school districts statewide, per a news release.

The book was officially dubbed the largest in the world in Houston late last year.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton will host a press conference on the Capitol steps at 10 a.m. Tuesday, joined by Austin-area student authors, their families and representatives from Galveston’s Bryan Museum.

The seven-foot-tall book, “I Am Texas,” includes stories, poetry and artwork from more than 1,000 young Texans on what the state means to them. (Courtesy: The Bryan Museum, iWRITE Organization, McCoy’s Building Supply)

“We were ready to do something BIG for our 13th book, and nothing is bigger or more exciting for kids than getting published PLUS breaking a world record,” said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE founder and executive director of The Bryan Museum, in the release.

The book’s Lonestar State tour is supported by Galveston-founded McCoy’s Building Supply, per the release. The tour began in March and will feature the following stops across the state:

Stark Museum: May 10-July 29

Schreiner University: Sept. 4-Oct. 2

Dallas Historical Society: Nov. 20-Dec. 1

Prior to “I Am Texas” taking home the Guinness World Record, the record was last set in 2007 in Brazil, per the release.