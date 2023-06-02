KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted fugitives has been arrested in Killeen.

35-year-old Kentrell Lamar Fletcher is affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang and was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – including DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, the Killeen Police Department and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

Fletcher was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2008 and was subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2010 and was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in September 2020.

Fletcher had been wanted since November 2022, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (aggravated assault was the original offense). For more information, you can view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.