Texas State Parks taking new reservations for camping

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas state parks have been open for over a month following CDC protocols and the guidance of Gov. Greg Abbott.

In early May, overnight camping started back up but only existing reservations were honored to prevent overcrowding.

Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced that new reservations for the summer will be taken starting Wednesday, May 27.

“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special.”

They stated all visitors, day and overnight, must have an advance reservation before showing up at a park.

You can reserve tickets at the Texas Parks and Wildlife website or by calling 512-389-8900.

Callers should expect longer than normal wait times when trying to make reservations. Visitors are encouraged to use the online system to help reduce the volume of calls to the customer service center.

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity and operational changes are still in effect including the suspension of transactions at parks, equipment rentals, and in-person interpretive programs. All headquarters, visitor centers, and nature centers will also remain closed for now.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and it is recommended visitors wear face coverings. Find tips and recommendations for what to bring on a trail to stay safe in the Texas sun on the heat safety page on the TPWD website.