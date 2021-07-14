Texas Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan, statement on Texas Democrats breaking quorum

“State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced on Nov. 4, 2020 in a press conference that he had enough pledged support from lawmakers to become the Speaker of the Texas House. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)”

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today released the following statement:

“Texas Democrats currently in Washington continue to collect their legislative per diem of $221 during regular and special sessions, which equates to hundreds of thousands of dollars during the course of this special session. While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief. Those who are intentionally denying quorum should return their per diem to the State Treasury immediately upon receipt.”

Courtesy: Office of Dade Phelan, Texas Speaker of the House of Representatives