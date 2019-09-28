Texas-sized mums continue to be a homecoming tradition in the Concho Valley

In recent years, mums have become more and more elaborate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s a long-time tradition for lots of West Texas students to wear homecoming mums on game day. In recent years, mums have become more and more elaborate.

“Braids and lights and trinkets. Bells and whistles, literally,” said Becky Peña as she finished up a last-minute Central High School mum.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including high school football and school spirit. When homecoming season rolls around, it’s time to bring out the homecoming mums.

“We support our teams, whether it’s at the stadium wearing the ribbons, or school colors. We really get into homecoming,” added Peña.

The traditional homecoming mum actually began as a simple corsage made from a chrysanthemum flower.

“People wonder, ‘why would I go to a flower shop for a mum?’ It started as a corsage with a fresh flower, that’s why it stayed in flower shops primarily. That’s where it originated,” explained Peña.

“Eventually, I don’t know how, people added more and more ribbon, started adding bells, started making it more fun,” continued Peña.

After some time, the traditional chrysanthemum flower was replaced by an artificial silk flower.

Now, in the stands you can find students wearing Texas-sized mums, containing all sorts of accessories including lights, bells and even their school mascots.

“I kind of went a little nuts ’cause it was the last one I was making for my own kids,” said Peña about the mum she made this year for her youngest soon.

The homecoming mum tradition is expanding to others — who want to show off their school spirit.

“We do all kinds of sizes. For little kids and alumni,” added Peña.

