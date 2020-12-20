Texas Senator John Cornyn urges President Trump to “come together” and pass a new relief bill

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a release from the offices of the Texas Senator, John Cornyn is urging President Trump to push through with a new relief bill.

Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) stressed the importance of avoiding a government shutdown during the pandemic and wrapping up negotiations on government funding and coronavirus relief in a timely manner. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“I hope we do this responsibly and not just quickly. But we do know the American people are suffering, and this is not time for politics or delay for delay’s sake.”

“This is a time to come to together, to compromise, and to make good on the commitment we’ve made to support the American people.”

“I hope the signs that we are seeing — sort of expecting smoke signals from some corners — but the signs that we’re all trying to read, the tea leaves and the like, I hope all this becomes a lot clearer today and we can chart a clear path forward to both government funding and coronavirus relief.”

“So, Mr. President, as we all know, time is running out and Congress needs to take action and take action soon.”

“We cannot add the stress of another government shutdown to a raging pandemic.”

“It’s time for us to come together and get this done for the American people.”

