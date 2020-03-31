Texas Roadhouse seeks to better serve community amid COVID crisis

SAN ANGELO, TX – Recently it was announced that Texas Roadhouse’s CEO is giving up his salary and bonuses this year to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, company leadership said Texas Roadhouse locations would remain open for To-Go and Curbside services because “restaurants play a vital role in our nation’s food supply, and we are going to help fill the gap where and how we can.”

Jeff Nowak, managing partner for Texas Roadhouse of San Angelo explained that a lot of what the chain is doing for their communities comes from a sense of family. “When it comes to Texas Roadhouse, I think all over the nation, but especially here in San Angelo, you know we’re a family,” Nowak said. “Everybody watches the news, there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now but I think day in and day out this creates a bit of normalcy for us you know we come to work we do the best we can. Legendary food legendary service and we take care of each other.”

Now, due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.