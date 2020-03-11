Texas Rangers will not play Opening Day series in Seattle due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Texas Rangers pitcher Sam Dyson, left, packs a bag in the locker room at the baseball park in Arlington, Texas. The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SEATTLE (KETK) – The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday afternoon that their Opening Day series against the Seattle Mariners will no longer be played there due to directives issued by Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Update on our away Opening Series: pic.twitter.com/PuBviHDBGZ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 11, 2020

It is unclear where the series will be played or if it will be played at a later date.

The governor issued directives heavily restricting large gatherings of people due to threats of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization Wednesday morning declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The series was scheduled to be played on March 26-29.

The Rangers are scheduled to move into their new ballpark Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, March 31.

