Texas Rangers to open Globe Life Field at full capacity for April 5 home opener

FILE – In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a statue of Nolan Ryan stands in the empty plaza outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The new Texas Rangers ballpark is among possible venues Major League Baseball could use if it decides to start the season with groups of teams in different areas. Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers will open Globe Life Field at 100% capacity for the team’s home opener April 5, and will sell “distanced seating” sections following it, the club said Wednesday.

Neil Leibman, the team’s chief operating officer, said Gov. Greg Abbott gave the team the go-ahead to open at full capacity.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” he said.

“Distanced seating” will be available for every game in April except for the April 5 opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team said. The team will provide more information on how that will work by March 22.

The team’s website describes what is being done to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread. The park will be all cashless and five “reverse” ATMs are on-site to put cash on to cards, and masks will be required for entry and should be worn at all times except for when eating or drinking at ticketed seats.

No paper tickets will be accepted, either. All tickets must be accessed through the MLB Ballpark smartphone app. Tailgating won’t be allowed in the parking lot and no fan shuttles will be available. Parking is also cashless and passes can be bought in advance or at the stadium.

The team said season ticket holders will have “full access” to their seats for the entire season, including two exhibition games March 29 and 30.

During the 2020 World Series held at the stadium, 28% of the stadium’s capacity was allowed in. For Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the official attendance was 11,388. Full capacity at the new park is 40,300.