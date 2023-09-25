AUSTIN (KXAN/Nexstar) — Former top deputies who were fired by Attorney General Ken Paxton after reporting him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced plans to move forward with their lawsuit on Monday, vowing to continue their legal battle in a “real court” after the attorney general was acquitted on impeachment charges in the Senate.

The employees were fired by Paxton after making “good faith” reports to the FBI about alleged actions taken by Paxton for the benefit of Austin-area real estate developer Nate Paul.

The announcement comes after Paxton was acquitted on Sept. 16 in a Texas Senate impeachment trial. Whistleblowers testified during that trial.

Former top deputies who were fired by Attorney General Ken Paxton after reporting him to the FBI announced plans to continue their lawsuit on Monday. | Frank Martinez/KXAN News

Whistleblower Blake Brickman said that “our judge will not receive $3 million,” adding jurors will not have their careers threatened and Paxton will have to testify or plead the fifth.

“We cannot allow this state to be corrupt. As a conservative Republican who has been in the trenches, Ken Paxton is not my standard there,” Brickman said during the press conference.

He also called Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s post-Paxton verdict speech “shocking” and that he’d “never seen anything like that.”

Whistleblower Mark Penley slammed Paxton for not testifying and being absent for most of the trial.

In a responsive filing, lawyers at the attorney general’s office are asking the Texas Supreme Court to keep the case in abatement, or halted, for two more years.

“Instead, OAG asks the Court to maintain the abatement ‘at least one additional legislative session’ and perhaps ‘multiple sessions’ in the hopes that some future Legislature may authorize funding,” the OAG response said.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Monica Madden will have an update with more details at 6.