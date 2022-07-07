AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Previously leading by 15 points, Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor gets smaller.

This is according to the latest poll results from the University of Texas Austin, Texas Politics Project.

45 percent of Texans surveyed favor Abbott over O’Rourke. 39 percent said they’re likely to vote for O’Rourke. 10 percent said they haven’t thought about it enough to have an opinion.

Looking more in-depth to polling results, 77 percent lead more liberal, 81 percent consider themselves somewhat liberal, while 94 percent said they’re extremely liberal.

70 percent who were surveyed said they lean conservative, while 88 percent said they’re somewhat conservative. 82 percent responded they lean extremely conservative.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the 2022 election.