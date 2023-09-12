AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas law aims to increase transparency on how data breaches impact Texans.

The law requires security system breaches to be reported to the Texas attorney general. Then, the AG’s office must publicly post a list of the notifications received for up to one year. The law, authored by State Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, went into effect Sept. 1.

The data security breach reports website lists the individual or entity name, the type of information affected, the number of Texans affected, whether notification was provided to consumers and other breach information.

The report includes over 560 security breaches as of Sept. 12.

The AG’s office said the law requires businesses and organizations with a data breach that affects 350 Texans or more to report the breach to the attorney general’s office as soon as possible or no later than 30 days after the beach is discovered. Affected businesses and organizations must also notify impacted customers.

Authorized people can report breaches online. Consumers can report data breaches online as well.