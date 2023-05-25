AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas House committee voted Thursday afternoon to adopt articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The five-member panel of the House Committee on General Investigating agreed unanimously to move forward with impeaching Paxton. This decision came one day after the members heard from a team of lawyers who laid out years of misconduct allegations about the three-term Republican official.

The investigators began looking into Paxton in March after a proposal to use state funds to pay $3.3 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former employees who accused Paxton of wrongdoing. They ultimately said the evidence they collected these past few months would support at least a dozen criminal charges against Paxton, which included abuse of official capacity, official oppression, securities fraud, making false statements and others.

