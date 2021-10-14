Texas House Bill 25 advances to Senate

FILE – This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Democrats in the Texas Legislature are planning to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to once again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – House Bill 25, requiring public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex, passed the House Floor with a 76-54 vote.

Supporters of House Bill 25, also called “The Save Women’s Sports Bill,” released a statement saying:

“Texans have spoken and the legislators have heard their constituents. The House passed the Save Women’s Sports bill today. We are happy to finally see this day come after all of our hard work and continued efforts to protect girls. We care about Texas girls and we are ready to watch this bill cross the finish line in the Senate. Girls will be protected and able to freely play sports without fear of boys stealing their athletic opportunities in Texas.” Jonathan Saenz, President and Attorney for Texas Values

“We are excited that the Texas House stood up for Texas girls by passing H.B. 25, the Save Women’s Sports Bill. We now urge the Senate to pass it quickly and for this bill to be signed into law to protect girls’ Title IX rights to play on a level playing field in sports.” Mary Elizabeth Castle, Senior Policy Advisor for Texas Values

Those who oppose House Bill 25, also called “Anti-Trans Youth Sports Bill,” released a statement saying:

“Texas lawmakers voted today to deliberately discriminate against transgender children. Excluding transgender students from participating in sports with their peers violates the Constitution and puts already vulnerable youth at serious risk of mental and emotional harm. There is no evidence that transgender kids pose any threat. It is indefensible that legislators would force transgender youth and their families to travel to Austin to defend their own humanity, then blatantly ignore hours of testimony about the real damage this bill causes. Trans kids and their families deserve our love and support — they’ve been fighting this legislation for months. Texans will hold lawmakers accountable for their cruelty.” Adri Perez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas

House Bill 25 now advances to the Senate where they must hear the bill before it is put to a vote. If passed in the Senate, the bill would then go to Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.