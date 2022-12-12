Congresswoma-elect Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, broke her ankle on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in South Texas. (photo: Monica De La Cruz for Congress)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — South Texas Republican Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz broke her ankle Monday morning and has postponed her border district tour that was to begin Monday night.

“I broke my ankle at the gym this morning,” De La Cruz wrote on Twitter, “the bad news is we have to postpone our district tour.”

De La Cruz is expected to wear a cast for several weeks as she recovers from a fracture of her left ankle. She injured it while exercising at a gym in South Texas, her office said in a statement.

On the advice of her physician, De La Cruz has postponed her district tour, which was slated to begin at a stop in Pharr, Texas, on Monday night.

She is planning to work from home over the next few days and is expected to resume her previously scheduled meetings later this week.

Republican Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz, will represent Texas’ Congressional District 15 in Congress in 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

She had planned to host meet-and-greet events across Texas’ Congressional District 15 through Wednesday, including stops in Karnes City and Seguin.

De La Cruz tweeted with laughing emojis that she plans to be ready to go to Washington, D.C., in the New Year.

“The good news is I’ll be in DC on Jan. 3 ready to work for TX-15, albeit with a few extra pounds from Christmas and the cast I’ll be wearing,” she tweeted.

De La Cruz beat Democrat Michelle Vallejo on Nov. 8 and is the first Republican, and first Latina, to represent this congressional district in Washington, D.C. The district spans from the border of Mexico in Hidalgo County, to San Antonio.

The district was recently redrawn by the Republican-led Texas Legislature and De La Cruz was supported by the Republican National Committee, which wanted to secure the seat.