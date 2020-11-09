Sessions to fill U.S. House District 17 seat left empty by Flores retirement

Former US Rep. Pete Sessions speak to the McLennan County Republican Party Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas as he runs to fill the seat of Bill Flores who is stepping down (Jerry Larson/ Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pete Sessions has won the race for House District 17 will fill the seat Rep. Bill Flores held before retiring last year.

Sessions received 170,974 (55.9%) votes, Democrat Rick Kennedy had V (40.9%) and Libertarian Ted Brown had 9,871 (3.2%).

Both Democrats and Republicans had runoffs for the District 17 race.

Sessions won the bid for the Republican spot with 53.5% of the vote. Sessions is a former Congressman from the Dallas area who lost his seat in 2018.

Kennedy represented the Democrats in the race. Kennedy is a project manager from Pflugerville and topped the runoff with 13,339 votes for 57.3%.

The district encompasses part of north Austin and northern Travis County and also includes Waco and College Station.