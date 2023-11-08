AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirteen of the 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were passed by voters Tuesday.

More than 2.5 million votes were cast statewide. With more than 17.7 million registered voters, turnout was around 14.41%, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Here’s a look at the results for each proposition:

Props 4 and 9 each passed with more than 80% of the vote in favor. Prop 4 will increase the homestead tax exemption and provide property tax relief, while Prop 9 will add billions of dollars to the Texas retired teachers pension fund.

Prop 13, the only proposition to fail, would have raised the mandatory retirement age for judges in the state from 75 to 79.

Travis County, home to Austin, was often an outlier. It was the only county to vote against Propositions 1, 3 and 7, which guarantee the right to farm and ranch, prohibit a net worth tax and create a state energy fund.

Three of the propositions passed in all 254 counties in the state: Props 4, 9 and 14, which creates a Centennial Parks Conversation Fund for the acquisition, development and maintenance of state parks.

Just seven counties voted for Prop 13, in support of raising the retirement age for judges. Rural Culberson County, near El Paso, saw the strongest support, with 20 of the county’s 32 votes in favor of the proposition.