SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has called for increasing the penalty against those who commit hoax threat calls like those at Permian High School.

Permian High School students were forced into lockdown on two consecutive days for an active shooter threat and a bomb threat, both ultimately being hoax threat calls.

“I’m working to crack down on hoax threat calls (like those at Permian High School) by increasing the penalty for that crime,” said Representative Landgraf in a Facebook post, “As part of the punishment, the criminal should have to pay for the public resources that were squandered as a result of the bogus call. Agree or disagree?”

The Midland ISD is not the only one dealing with these hoax calls, school districts across the nation are as well, including San Angelo ISD. In September 2022, Central High School was locked down after false reporting of shots fired. In May 2023, Glen Middle School was shut down for a bomb threat and Lake View High School was evacuated in March 2023 for a bomb threat. TLCA San Angelo was also in lockdown after a threat was made through social media in April 2023.